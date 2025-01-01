Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band

Posted: 25-Nov-2025

Required:

2nd or 3rd cornet required to boost our back row. We are a non contesting band, but carry out numerous events across North Yorkshire. We will be doing a joint concert with Carlton Main next year.



Contact:

Please contact Charles on 07979 686675 or use our contact page on our web site.

Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band

Posted: 11-Nov-2025

Required:

Urgent:-Solo Horn required to lead our horn section for our Christmas Concert and beyond. In the new year will be doing a joint concert with Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band, and other concerts throughout the year.



Contact:

Please contact Charles on 07979 686675