wantage silver band
Posted: 27-Nov-2025
Required:
4th section national finalists Wantage Academy are looking for a Bb bass and 2nd cornet to complete their team. A friendly, welcoming band who rehearse Wed 7-8:30pm and Sat 10am-12 under MD Gavin Clemons.
Contact:
To express your interest please visit https://www.wantageband.org/join-us or email
wantage silver band
Posted: 23-Nov-2025
Required:
Wantage Concert Brass (First Section) are looking to fill the positions of Solo Euphonium, First Baritone and Bass Trombone ASAP. Rehearsals are on Tuesday and Friday, 7:30-9:30pm, led by their dynamic MD Daniel Hall.
Contact:
To express an interest, please email or email Daniel Hall with any questions — . All applications treated in confidence.