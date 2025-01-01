              

wantage silver band

Posted: 27-Nov-2025

Required:
4th section national finalists Wantage Academy are looking for a Bb bass and 2nd cornet to complete their team. A friendly, welcoming band who rehearse Wed 7-8:30pm and Sat 10am-12 under MD Gavin Clemons.

Contact:
To express your interest please visit https:/­/­www.wantageband.org/­join-us or email

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band

wantage silver band

Posted: 23-Nov-2025

Required:
Wantage Concert Brass (First Section) are looking to fill the positions of Solo Euphonium, First Baritone and Bass Trombone ASAP. Rehearsals are on Tuesday and Friday, 7:30-9:30pm, led by their dynamic MD Daniel Hall.

Contact:
To express an interest, please email or email Daniel Hall with any questions — . All applications treated in confidence.

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band
view all events »

What's on

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Christmas Concert

Saturday 29 November • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB S32 1BB

Barnsley Brass - A Night At The Movies

Saturday 29 November • Worsbrough Miners Welfare. Park Road. Worsbrough Bridge. Barnsley S70 5LJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Unite the Union Band

Sunday 30 November • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross . Saddleworth. Oldham OL3 5AD

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band Christmas Event

Saturday 6 December • Petworth Town Centre GU28 OAD

Vacancies

Hathersage Band

November 27 • BACK ROW CORNET. Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving, non-contesting community band. We enjoy our music making, play a wide variety of music and have a good gig schedule. Are you the right person to join our happy band?

wantage silver band

November 27 • 4th section national finalists Wantage Academy are looking for a Bb bass and 2nd cornet to complete their team. A friendly, welcoming band who rehearse Wed 7-8:30pm and Sat 10am-12 under MD Gavin Clemons.

Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band

November 25 • 2nd or 3rd cornet required to boost our back row. We are a non contesting band, but carry out numerous events across North Yorkshire. We will be doing a joint concert with Carlton Main next year.

Pro Cards

Martyn Evans

BEd (Hons) NABBC member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Teacher, Adjudicator

               

