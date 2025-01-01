1 to 2 of 2
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 1-Dec-2025
Required:
Having secured promotion to the 1st section from January our Christmas wish is for a Bb BASS and PERCUSSION players to join us. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday in our own bandroom. Good but realistic book of concerts and contests planned.
Contact:
Please first contact via email to
All enquiries treated in the strictest confidence.
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 17-Nov-2025
Required:
We are looking to push on having secured promotion to the 1st Section in January and require Tuba and Percussion players to help us. Rehearsals are on a Wed evening in our own bandroom. Realistic approach to modern banding at this exciting time.
Contact:
Contact our secretary on