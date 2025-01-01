              

Positions Vacant

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 1-Dec-2025

Required:
Having secured promotion to the 1st section from January our Christmas wish is for a Bb BASS and PERCUSSION players to join us. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday in our own bandroom. Good but realistic book of concerts and contests planned.

Contact:
Please first contact via email to
All enquiries treated in the strictest confidence.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 17-Nov-2025

Required:
We are looking to push on having secured promotion to the 1st Section in January and require Tuba and Percussion players to help us. Rehearsals are on a Wed evening in our own bandroom. Realistic approach to modern banding at this exciting time.

Contact:
Contact our secretary on

