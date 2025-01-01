1 to 2 of 2
Haverhill Silver Band
Posted: 2-Dec-2025
Required:
Haverhill Silver Band seeks an Eb bass player to join us for the areas and beyond. This is your chance to join East Anglia's premier brass band and compete at the Senior Cup and Whit Friday, as well as performing in great concerts throughout the year!
Contact:
We rehearse in a dedicated band room on Wednesday evenings in Haverhill, Suffolk, with extra rehearsals on Sunday evenings prior to contests. To apply and for more information, please contact Matthew Waterson (secretary) at
Haverhill Silver Band
Posted: 2-Dec-2025
Required:
Haverhill Silver Band seeks a flugel player to join us for the areas and beyond. This is your chance to join East Anglia's premier brass band and compete at the Senior Cup and Whit Friday, as well as performing in great concerts throughout the year!
Contact:
We rehearse in a dedicated band room on Wednesday evenings in Haverhill, Suffolk, with extra rehearsals on Sunday evenings prior to contests. To apply and for more information, please contact Matthew Waterson (secretary) at