Tintwistle Band

Posted: 9-Dec-2025

Required:

We are looking for a soprano cornet player,ideally able to join us long-term,but we are also looking to fill this position to compete at the 2nd section Midlands area contest in March 2026. We enjoy all year round concerts, contests, and social events.



Contact:

Rehearsals Monday&Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom under the baton of MD Jim Henson.

If you can complete our team permanently,or to help at the area contest,please contact us,you would be welcome!

Email , Messenger, 07703019393

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 21-Nov-2025

Required:

Tintwistle Band are looking for an Eb bass player to join our engine room and help to complete the team. We are currently in the second section, enjoy all year round concert and contest engagements, and also the odd social event.



Contact:

We work hard with our MD to achieve rewarding results, so if you would like to be a part of our great team please do contact us, you would be made very welcome!

Email , message on Facebook messenger, or call 07703019393.