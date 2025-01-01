              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 9-Dec-2025

Required:
We are looking for a soprano cornet player,ideally able to join us long-term,but we are also looking to fill this position to compete at the 2nd section Midlands area contest in March 2026. We enjoy all year round concerts, contests, and social events.

Contact:
Rehearsals Monday&Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom under the baton of MD Jim Henson.
If you can complete our team permanently,or to help at the area contest,please contact us,you would be welcome!
Email , Messenger, 07703019393

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 21-Nov-2025

Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for an Eb bass player to join our engine room and help to complete the team. We are currently in the second section, enjoy all year round concert and contest engagements, and also the odd social event.

Contact:
We work hard with our MD to achieve rewarding results, so if you would like to be a part of our great team please do contact us, you would be made very welcome!
Email , message on Facebook messenger, or call 07703019393.

  Map to bandroom   Tintwistle Band
view all events »

What's on

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 6 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band Christmas Event

Saturday 6 December • Petworth Town Centre GU28 OAD

Haverhill Silver Band - Family Christmas Concert

Sunday 7 December • Castle Manor Academy, Haverhill CB9 9JE

Petworth Town Band - PetworthTown Band Christmas Concert

Saturday 13 December • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Petworth Town Band

December 9 • Petworth Town Band have vacancies for CORNETS, BASS TROMBONE and TUBA. We are a very active band with an inspirational MD Paula Streeter. Concerts are planned for next year and we would welcome you to join us

Welwyn Garden City Band

December 9 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an eye on the 2026 Areas. We have vacancies for a FRONT ROW CORNET player and PERCUSSIONISTS.

Flookburgh band

December 9 • Flookburgh Band Vacancy ........ Musical Director . . We are newly promoted to the Second Section and looking for an inspirational Musical Director to lead us forward!. Concerts: 5 main concerts per year + summer engagements . .

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Andreas Kratz

Mus.B (hons)
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top