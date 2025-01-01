1 to 2 of 2
Epping Forest Band
Posted: 14-Dec-2025
Required:
We have a solo horn vacancy to join our friendly 3rd section band. We have a sensible calendar of contests and concerts. Situated with close links to the M11/M25 and Central line tube station, with our own band room. Rehearsals Monday night 8-10pm
Contact:
Contact us via email at or fill in the contact form at our website.
We can then arrange a meet and greet
