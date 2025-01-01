Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 15-Dec-2025

Required:

We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for a Solo Cornet player.



Contact:

We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining a friendly and supportive band, whether you are returning to banding or looking for a new challenge. Enquiries are welcomed in strict confidence to

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 15-Dec-2025

Required:

We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for a Flugelhorn player.



Contact:

We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining a friendly and supportive band, whether you are returning to banding or looking for a new challenge. Enquiries are welcomed in strict confidence to

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 15-Dec-2025

Required:

We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for a Soprano Cornet player.



Contact:

We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining a friendly and supportive band, whether you are returning to banding or looking for a new challenge. Enquiries are welcomed in strict confidence to

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 15-Dec-2025

Required:

We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for an EEb Bass player.



Contact:

We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining a friendly and supportive band, whether you are returning to banding or looking for a new challenge. Enquiries are welcomed in strict confidence to