              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 4 of  4

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 15-Dec-2025

Required:
We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for a Solo Cornet player.

Contact:
We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining a friendly and supportive band, whether you are returning to banding or looking for a new challenge. Enquiries are welcomed in strict confidence to

  Map to bandroom   Cambrian Brass

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 15-Dec-2025

Required:
We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for a Flugelhorn player.

Contact:
We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining a friendly and supportive band, whether you are returning to banding or looking for a new challenge. Enquiries are welcomed in strict confidence to

  Map to bandroom   Cambrian Brass

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 15-Dec-2025

Required:
We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for a Soprano Cornet player.

Contact:
We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining a friendly and supportive band, whether you are returning to banding or looking for a new challenge. Enquiries are welcomed in strict confidence to

  Map to bandroom   Cambrian Brass

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 15-Dec-2025

Required:
We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for an EEb Bass player.

Contact:
We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining a friendly and supportive band, whether you are returning to banding or looking for a new challenge. Enquiries are welcomed in strict confidence to

  Map to bandroom   Cambrian Brass
view all events »

What's on

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 6 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band Christmas Event

Saturday 6 December • Petworth Town Centre GU28 OAD

Haverhill Silver Band - Family Christmas Concert

Sunday 7 December • Castle Manor Academy, Haverhill CB9 9JE

Petworth Town Band - PetworthTown Band Christmas Concert

Saturday 13 December • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Cambrian Brass

December 15 • We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for a Solo Cornet player.

Cambrian Brass

December 15 • We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for a Flugelhorn player.

Cambrian Brass

December 15 • We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for a Soprano Cornet player.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top