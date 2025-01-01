1 to 1 of 1
Banks Brass Band
Posted: 16-Dec-2025
Required:
Merry Christmas from Banks Brass Band, a friendly non-contesting Band near Southport. We are looking for experienced players to strengthen our euphonium, trombone and bass rows. Rehearsals: Mondays 8.00-9.30 in the Hub@Banks community centre, PR4 8BL.
Contact:
For further details, please see our website www.banksbrassband.com or our facebook page. Or, come along to The and enjoy a practice with us. First rehearsal after Christmas is Mon 12th January. Contact