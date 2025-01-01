Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

wantage silver band

Posted: 17-Dec-2025

Required:

Wantage Concert Brass (First Section) are looking to fill the positions of Solo Euphonium, First Baritone and Bass Trombone ASAP. Rehearsals are on Tuesday and Friday, 7:30-9:30pm, led by their dynamic MD Daniel Hall.



Contact:



To express an interest, please email or email Daniel Hall with any questions ââ‚¬" . All applications treated in confidence.



wantage silver band

Posted: 27-Nov-2025

Required:

4th section national finalists Wantage Academy are looking for a Bb bass and 2nd cornet to complete their team. A friendly, welcoming band who rehearse Wed 7-8:30pm and Sat 10am-12 under MD Gavin Clemons.



Contact:

To express your interest please visit https:/­/­www.wantageband.org/­join-us or email