Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band

Posted: 21-Dec-2025

Required:
We are looking for a Solo Horn player to lead the section. There will be plenty of opportunities for Solos and a chance to play in a Joint concert with Carlton Main Frickley band.

Contact:
Either visit our web page and use the contact form,or contact Charles Hindmarsh on 07979 686675

Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band

Posted: 25-Nov-2025

Required:
2nd or 3rd cornets required to boost our back row. We are a non contesting band, but carry out numerous events across North Yorkshire. We will be doing a joint concert with Carlton Main next year.

Contact:
Please contact Charles on 07979 686675 or use our contact page on our web site.

