Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 22-Dec-2025

Required:

New Year New Section New MD and for you a New Band? We are looking for a Percussionist (Tuned) for the Areas and beyond. Rehearsals on Wednesday 8-10 in our own bandroom (so no setting up every rehearsal) Great part for the areas in the 1st Section.



Contact:

Initial contact via email please to

ALL ENQUIRIES IN THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 1-Dec-2025

Required:

Having secured promotion to the 1st section from January our Christmas wish is for a Bb BASS and PERCUSSION players to join us. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday in our own bandroom. Good but realistic book of concerts and contests planned.



Contact:

Please first contact via email to

All enquiries treated in the strictest confidence.