Chinnor Silver
Posted: 22-Dec-2025
Required:
New Year New Section New MD and for you a New Band? We are looking for a Percussionist (Tuned) for the Areas and beyond. Rehearsals on Wednesday 8-10 in our own bandroom (so no setting up every rehearsal) Great part for the areas in the 1st Section.
Contact:
Initial contact via email please to
ALL ENQUIRIES IN THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 1-Dec-2025
Required:
Having secured promotion to the 1st section from January our Christmas wish is for a Bb BASS and PERCUSSION players to join us. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday in our own bandroom. Good but realistic book of concerts and contests planned.
Contact:
Please first contact via email to
All enquiries treated in the strictest confidence.