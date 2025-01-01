1 to 1 of 1
Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band
Posted: 22-Dec-2025
Required:
Are you looking for a band to compete with at the 2nd Section 2026 Regional Championships? If so, we currently have spaces for - SOLO CORNET - EUPHONIUM - Eb BASS - PERCUSSION. We're a progressive band with exciting engagements planned for 2026.
Contact:
We rehearse on Tuesdays & Thursdays, 7.45-9.30pm, just 10 minutes from M5 J14. If you would like to come along to meet us please email us. We look forward to hearing from you :)