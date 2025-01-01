              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band

Posted: 22-Dec-2025

Required:
Are you looking for a band to compete with at the 2nd Section 2026 Regional Championships? If so, we currently have spaces for - SOLO CORNET - EUPHONIUM - Eb BASS - PERCUSSION. We're a progressive band with exciting engagements planned for 2026.

Contact:
We rehearse on Tuesdays & Thursdays, 7.45-9.30pm, just 10 minutes from M5 J14. If you would like to come along to meet us please email us. We look forward to hearing from you :)

  Map to bandroom   Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 6 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band Christmas Event

Saturday 6 December • Petworth Town Centre GU28 OAD

Haverhill Silver Band - Family Christmas Concert

Sunday 7 December • Castle Manor Academy, Haverhill CB9 9JE

Petworth Town Band - PetworthTown Band Christmas Concert

Saturday 13 December • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Crewe Brass

December 22 • Crewe Brass are looking for PERCUSSION (TUNED and KIT) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

December 22 • Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

December 22 • Crewe Brass are looking for a Eb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Chris King

MBA, BMus(Hons), LRSM, AoBBA
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator, Compere, Band Trainer

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top