Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band

Posted: 22-Dec-2025

Required:

Are you looking for a band to compete with at the 2nd Section 2026 Regional Championships? If so, we currently have spaces for - SOLO CORNET - EUPHONIUM - Eb BASS - PERCUSSION. We're a progressive band with exciting engagements planned for 2026.



Contact:

We rehearse on Tuesdays & Thursdays, 7.45-9.30pm, just 10 minutes from M5 J14. If you would like to come along to meet us please email us. We look forward to hearing from you :)

