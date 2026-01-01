1 to 2 of 2
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 30-Dec-2025
Required:
Our Community band starts up again on monday 5th at 11am in our own bandroom so if you fancy getting your lip back in come along and join us. A friendly blow with coffee & cake what better start to the year.
Contact:
Contact via email david.pegram60 @gmail.com or on 07887717997
Blowing with us does not affect your main band
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 22-Dec-2025
Required:
New Year New Section New MD and for you a New Band? We are looking for a Percussionist (Tuned) for the Areas and beyond. Rehearsals on Wednesday 8-10 in our own bandroom (so no setting up every rehearsal) Great part for the areas in the 1st Section.
Contact:
Initial contact via email please to
ALL ENQUIRIES IN THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE