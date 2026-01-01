              

Positions Vacant

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 30-Dec-2025

Required:
Our Community band starts up again on monday 5th at 11am in our own bandroom so if you fancy getting your lip back in come along and join us. A friendly blow with coffee & cake what better start to the year.

Contact:
Contact via email david.pegram60 @gmail.com or on 07887717997
Blowing with us does not affect your main band

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 22-Dec-2025

Required:
New Year New Section New MD and for you a New Band? We are looking for a Percussionist (Tuned) for the Areas and beyond. Rehearsals on Wednesday 8-10 in our own bandroom (so no setting up every rehearsal) Great part for the areas in the 1st Section.

Contact:
Initial contact via email please to
ALL ENQUIRIES IN THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
What's on

Newstead Brass - Brett Baker

Saturday 17 January • St Wilfrid's Church, . Kirkby-in-Ashfield NG17 8LA

The Hepworth Band - New Year Concert

Sunday 25 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 6 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 7 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 21 March • Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Vacancies

Tintwistle Band

January 1 • We have a vacancy for an Eb bass player to complete our bass section.. We are looking forward to competing in the 2nd section Midlands area contest in March 2026.. We rehearse Monday&Thursday 8-10pm in our own bandroom under the baton of our MD Jim Henson.

Croy Silver Band

January 1 • Croy Silver Band currently has contest vacancies on Cornet and Percussion, but is always happy to accommodate enthusiastic new players in any section of the band.

Welwyn Garden City Band

December 30 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an eye on the 2026 Areas. We have vacancies for a FRONT ROW CORNET player and PERCUSSIONISTS.. Our MD is Will Douglas and we rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm.

Pro Cards

Rob Nesbitt

BSc, PG Cert. Ed.
Cartoonist , illustrator, writer

               

