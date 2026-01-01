Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 30-Dec-2025

Required:

Our Community band starts up again on monday 5th at 11am in our own bandroom so if you fancy getting your lip back in come along and join us. A friendly blow with coffee & cake what better start to the year.



Contact:

Contact via email david.pegram60 @gmail.com or on 07887717997

Blowing with us does not affect your main band

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 22-Dec-2025

Required:

New Year New Section New MD and for you a New Band? We are looking for a Percussionist (Tuned) for the Areas and beyond. Rehearsals on Wednesday 8-10 in our own bandroom (so no setting up every rehearsal) Great part for the areas in the 1st Section.



Contact:

Initial contact via email please to

ALL ENQUIRIES IN THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE