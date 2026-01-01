              

Positions Vacant

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 30-Dec-2025

Required:
We are a friendly, hard-working and inclusive brass band, and everyone is welcome. We currently have specific vacancies for Soprano Cornet, Solo Cornet, Flugelhorn and EEb Bass, but interest from players on any instrument is always very welcome.

Contact:
To find out more about the band, visit our website or get in touch with

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 15-Dec-2025

Required:
We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for a Solo Cornet player.

Contact:
We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining a friendly and supportive band, whether you are returning to banding or looking for a new challenge. Enquiries are welcomed in strict confidence to

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 15-Dec-2025

Required:
We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for a Flugelhorn player.

Contact:
We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining a friendly and supportive band, whether you are returning to banding or looking for a new challenge. Enquiries are welcomed in strict confidence to

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 15-Dec-2025

Required:
We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for a Soprano Cornet player.

Contact:
We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining a friendly and supportive band, whether you are returning to banding or looking for a new challenge. Enquiries are welcomed in strict confidence to

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 15-Dec-2025

Required:
We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for an EEb Bass player.

Contact:
We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining a friendly and supportive band, whether you are returning to banding or looking for a new challenge. Enquiries are welcomed in strict confidence to

What's on

Newstead Brass - Brett Baker

Saturday 17 January • St Wilfrid's Church, . Kirkby-in-Ashfield NG17 8LA

The Hepworth Band - New Year Concert

Sunday 25 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 6 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 7 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 21 March • Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Vacancies

Tintwistle Band

January 1 • We have a vacancy for an Eb bass player to complete our bass section.. We are looking forward to competing in the 2nd section Midlands area contest in March 2026.. We rehearse Monday&Thursday 8-10pm in our own bandroom under the baton of our MD Jim Henson.

Croy Silver Band

January 1 • Croy Silver Band currently has contest vacancies on Cornet and Percussion, but is always happy to accommodate enthusiastic new players in any section of the band.

Welwyn Garden City Band

December 30 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an eye on the 2026 Areas. We have vacancies for a FRONT ROW CORNET player and PERCUSSIONISTS.. Our MD is Will Douglas and we rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm.

Pro Cards

Derek Renshaw

ABBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator.

               

