Cambrian Brass

Posted: 30-Dec-2025

Required:

We are a friendly, hard-working and inclusive brass band, and everyone is welcome. We currently have specific vacancies for Soprano Cornet, Solo Cornet, Flugelhorn and EEb Bass, but interest from players on any instrument is always very welcome.



Contact:

To find out more about the band, visit our website or get in touch with

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 15-Dec-2025

Required:

We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for a Solo Cornet player.



Contact:

We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining a friendly and supportive band, whether you are returning to banding or looking for a new challenge. Enquiries are welcomed in strict confidence to

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 15-Dec-2025

Required:

We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for a Flugelhorn player.



Contact:

We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining a friendly and supportive band, whether you are returning to banding or looking for a new challenge. Enquiries are welcomed in strict confidence to

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 15-Dec-2025

Required:

We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for a Soprano Cornet player.



Contact:

We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining a friendly and supportive band, whether you are returning to banding or looking for a new challenge. Enquiries are welcomed in strict confidence to

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 15-Dec-2025

Required:

We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for an EEb Bass player.



Contact:

We are always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining a friendly and supportive band, whether you are returning to banding or looking for a new challenge. Enquiries are welcomed in strict confidence to