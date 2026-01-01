Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Oxted Band

Posted: 30-Dec-2025

Required:

As we go into 2026, the band's 125th anniversary, we are seeking CORNET and TROMBONE players to fill our line-up. We are friendly and ambitious band with a wide variety of engagements, including three major concerts each year - check them out on YouTube.



Contact:

Please contact our Chairman, Ben, at or on 07971 402608. We rehearse Tuesday evenings in our own bandroom which is walkable to Hurst Green station and only 10 mins drive from M25 Junction 6.