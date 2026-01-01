1 to 2 of 2
Welwyn Garden City Band
Posted: 30-Dec-2025
Required:
We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an eye on the 2026 Areas. We have vacancies for a FRONT ROW CORNET player and PERCUSSIONISTS. Our MD is Will Douglas and we rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm.
Contact:
If you would like the opportunity to join us, please contact Band Chairman, Steve Dias, in confidence, by e-mail at
Map to bandroom Welwyn Garden City Band
