              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Welwyn Garden City Band

Posted: 30-Dec-2025

Required:
We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an eye on the 2026 Areas. We have vacancies for a FRONT ROW CORNET player and PERCUSSIONISTS. Our MD is Will Douglas and we rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm.

Contact:
If you would like the opportunity to join us, please contact Band Chairman, Steve Dias, in confidence, by e-mail at

  Map to bandroom   Welwyn Garden City Band

Welwyn Garden City Band

Posted: 9-Dec-2025

Required:
We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an eye on the 2026 Areas. We have vacancies for a FRONT ROW CORNET player and PERCUSSIONISTS.

Contact:
Our MD is Will Douglas and we rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm. If you would like the opportunity to join us, please contact Band Chairman, Steve Dias, in confidence, by e-mail at

  Map to bandroom   Welwyn Garden City Band
view all events »

What's on

Newstead Brass - Brett Baker

Saturday 17 January • St Wilfrid's Church, . Kirkby-in-Ashfield NG17 8LA

The Hepworth Band - New Year Concert

Sunday 25 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 6 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 7 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 21 March • Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Tintwistle Band

January 1 • We have a vacancy for an Eb bass player to complete our bass section.. We are looking forward to competing in the 2nd section Midlands area contest in March 2026.. We rehearse Monday&Thursday 8-10pm in our own bandroom under the baton of our MD Jim Henson.

Croy Silver Band

January 1 • Croy Silver Band currently has contest vacancies on Cornet and Percussion, but is always happy to accommodate enthusiastic new players in any section of the band.

Welwyn Garden City Band

December 30 • We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an eye on the 2026 Areas. We have vacancies for a FRONT ROW CORNET player and PERCUSSIONISTS.. Our MD is Will Douglas and we rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top