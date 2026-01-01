Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 1-Jan-2026

Required:

We have a vacancy for an Eb bass player to complete our bass section. We are looking forward to competing in the 2nd section Midlands area contest in March 2026. We rehearse Monday&Thursday 8-10pm in our own bandroom under the baton of our MD Jim Henson.



Contact:

We also enjoy all year round concerts, contests, and social events.

If you can help complete our team please do contact us, you would be made very welcome!

Email , Facebook messenger, or call 07703019393

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 9-Dec-2025

Required:

We are looking for a soprano cornet player,ideally able to join us long-term,but we are also looking to fill this position to compete at the 2nd section Midlands area contest in March 2026. We enjoy all year round concerts, contests, and social events.



Contact:

Rehearsals Monday&Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom under the baton of MD Jim Henson.

If you can complete our team permanently,or to help at the area contest,please contact us,you would be welcome!

Email , Messenger, 07703019393