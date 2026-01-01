1 to 2 of 2
Tewit Silver Band
Posted: 3-Jan-2026
Required:
PRINCIPAL Eb BASS position - our enthusiastic team of basses are looking for the right leader to elevate them to the next level. We have a great program of events ahead of us including contests and concerts alongside a good social vibe.
Contact:
We are local to Leeds, Bradford and Harrogate and Weeton station is a 5 min walk away making Leeds, Knaresborough and York accessible.
Applications and questions can be made via our Facebook messenger or email:
Tewit Silver Band
Posted: 3-Jan-2026
Required:
Championship CORNET players - we are looking for a strong front row player to complete our section. We have a great year ahead including contests, hymn and march contests, concerts and Durham Miners alongside a good social vibe.
Contact:
We are local to Leeds, Bradford and Harrogate and Weeton station is a 5 min walk away making Leeds, Knaresborough and York accessible.
Applications and questions can be made via our Facebook messenger or email: .