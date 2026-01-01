              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Tewit Silver Band

Posted: 3-Jan-2026

Required:
PRINCIPAL Eb BASS position - our enthusiastic team of basses are looking for the right leader to elevate them to the next level. We have a great program of events ahead of us including contests and concerts alongside a good social vibe.

Contact:
We are local to Leeds, Bradford and Harrogate and Weeton station is a 5 min walk away making Leeds, Knaresborough and York accessible.
Applications and questions can be made via our Facebook messenger or email:

  Map to bandroom   Tewit Silver Band

Tewit Silver Band

Posted: 3-Jan-2026

Required:
Championship CORNET players - we are looking for a strong front row player to complete our section. We have a great year ahead including contests, hymn and march contests, concerts and Durham Miners alongside a good social vibe.

Contact:
We are local to Leeds, Bradford and Harrogate and Weeton station is a 5 min walk away making Leeds, Knaresborough and York accessible.
Applications and questions can be made via our Facebook messenger or email: .

  Map to bandroom   Tewit Silver Band
view all events »

What's on

Newstead Brass - Brett Baker

Saturday 17 January • St Wilfrid's Church, . Kirkby-in-Ashfield NG17 8LA

The Hepworth Band - New Year Concert

Sunday 25 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 6 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 7 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 21 March • Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Tewit Silver Band

January 3 • PRINCIPAL Eb BASS position - our enthusiastic team of basses are looking for the right leader to elevate them to the next level. We have a great program of events ahead of us including contests and concerts alongside a good social vibe.

Tewit Silver Band

January 3 • Championship CORNET players - we are looking for a strong front row player to complete our section. We have a great year ahead including contests, hymn and march contests, concerts and Durham Miners alongside a good social vibe.

East London Brass

January 3 • PERCUSSIONIST - looking ahead to the 2026 contest season, ELB are looking for a percussionist to complete our line up. The band is ambitious and keen to further our successful 2025 season of winning the areas and promotion at spring festival.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Stephen Phillips

MA, BA (Homs), PQSI, NPQH, PGCE
Conductor, Band Trainer, Educator, Compere

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top