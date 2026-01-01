Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Mid Rhondda Band

Posted: 6-Jan-2026

Required:

Mid Rhondda Band are currently looking for a trombone player and percussionists to join the team. We are a friendly, welcoming 3rd section band working towards competing in the Welsh Area in March. We also have a variety of events booked for 2026.



Contact:

We rehearse Thursday evenings 7.30pm — 9.30pm in our own bandroom based in Tonypandy. If you would like to join our team please contact us via our Facebook page. Email: or call our secretary on 07740866440.