Chinnor Silver

Posted: 13-Jan-2026

Required:
New Year,New Section,New MD and for you New Band? We are looking for a Tuned Percussionist for the areas and beyond. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday evening 8-10 in our own bandroom (so no setting up each time)

Contact:
Contact the Secretary on in the first place for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 13-Jan-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday (19th) at 11am in our own bandroom. We welcome players of all abilities to join us for a relaxed,friendly rehearsal with cake and coffee thrown in all free. Playing with us doesnâ€™t affect your own band

Contact:
Contact Dave Pegram on 07887717997 or email for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 22-Dec-2025

Required:
New Year New Section New MD and for you a New Band? We are looking for a Percussionist (Tuned) for the Areas and beyond. Rehearsals on Wednesday 8-10 in our own bandroom (so no setting up every rehearsal) Great part for the areas in the 1st Section.

Contact:
Initial contact via email please to
ALL ENQUIRIES IN THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
