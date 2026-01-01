1 to 3 of 3
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 13-Jan-2026
Required:
New Year,New Section,New MD and for you New Band? We are looking for a Tuned Percussionist for the areas and beyond. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday evening 8-10 in our own bandroom (so no setting up each time)
Contact:
Contact the Secretary on in the first place for more details.
