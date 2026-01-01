Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 13-Jan-2026

Required:

New Year,New Section,New MD and for you New Band? We are looking for a Tuned Percussionist for the areas and beyond. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday evening 8-10 in our own bandroom (so no setting up each time)



Contact:

Contact the Secretary on in the first place for more details.



Chinnor Silver

Posted: 13-Jan-2026

Required:

Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday (19th) at 11am in our own bandroom. We welcome players of all abilities to join us for a relaxed,friendly rehearsal with cake and coffee thrown in all free. Playing with us doesnâ€™t affect your own band



Contact:

Contact Dave Pegram on 07887717997 or email for more details

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 22-Dec-2025

Required:

New Year New Section New MD and for you a New Band? We are looking for a Percussionist (Tuned) for the Areas and beyond. Rehearsals on Wednesday 8-10 in our own bandroom (so no setting up every rehearsal) Great part for the areas in the 1st Section.



Contact:

Initial contact via email please to

ALL ENQUIRIES IN THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE