Enderby Band
Posted: 16-Jan-2026
Required:
Following our 2nd place finish at the LBBA winter contest and recent promotion to the Senior Cup for the 2026 Spring Festival, we are looking for a SOLO CORNET, a BBb BASS and PERCUSSIONISTS to complete our friendly and hardworking team.
Contact:
Rehearsals: Tuesday & Friday evenings 8-10pm in Enderby, Leicestershire under the baton of Gareth Westwood.
To enquire in confidence or join us for a rehearsal, please contact Danielle Thomas (band manager): or 0797439207