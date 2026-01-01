Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Enderby Band

Posted: 16-Jan-2026

Required:

Following our 2nd place finish at the LBBA winter contest and recent promotion to the Senior Cup for the 2026 Spring Festival, we are looking for a SOLO CORNET, a BBb BASS and PERCUSSIONISTS to complete our friendly and hardworking team.



Contact:

Rehearsals: Tuesday & Friday evenings 8-10pm in Enderby, Leicestershire under the baton of Gareth Westwood.

To enquire in confidence or join us for a rehearsal, please contact Danielle Thomas (band manager): or 0797439207