1 to 2 of 2
East London Brass
Posted: 16-Jan-2026
Required:
CORNET PLAYER - looking ahead to the 2026 contest season, ELB are looking for a cornet player to complete our line up. The band is ambitious and keen to further our successful 2025 season of winning the areas and promotion at spring festival.
Contact:
Applications in confidence to
Rehearsals are Thursday nights in Walthamstow 7.45pmMap to bandroom East London Brass
East London Brass
Posted: 3-Jan-2026
Required:
PERCUSSIONIST - looking ahead to the 2026 contest season, ELB are looking for a percussionist to complete our line up. The band is ambitious and keen to further our successful 2025 season of winning the areas and promotion at spring festival.
Contact:
Applications in confidence to
Rehearsals are Thursday nights in Walthamstow 7.45pmMap to bandroom East London Brass