East London Brass

Posted: 16-Jan-2026

Required:
CORNET PLAYER - looking ahead to the 2026 contest season, ELB are looking for a cornet player to complete our line up. The band is ambitious and keen to further our successful 2025 season of winning the areas and promotion at spring festival.

Contact:
Applications in confidence to

Rehearsals are Thursday nights in Walthamstow 7.45pm

  Map to bandroom   East London Brass

East London Brass

Posted: 3-Jan-2026

Required:
PERCUSSIONIST - looking ahead to the 2026 contest season, ELB are looking for a percussionist to complete our line up. The band is ambitious and keen to further our successful 2025 season of winning the areas and promotion at spring festival.

Contact:
Applications in confidence to

Rehearsals are Thursday nights in Walthamstow 7.45pm

  Map to bandroom   East London Brass
