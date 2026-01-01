1 to 5 of 5
Uckfield Concert Brass
Posted: 21-Jan-2026
Required:
First baritone player wanted for our friendly and welcoming band. We play a variety of music, from pop to classical. We meet on Tuesday evenings at The Alma public house
Contact:
Email , we'd love to meet you
Uckfield Concert Brass
Posted: 21-Jan-2026
Required:
Bass player wanted for our friendly and welcoming band. We play a variety of music, from pop to classical. We meet on Tuesday evenings at The Alma public house
Contact:
Email , we'd love to meet you
Uckfield Concert Brass
Posted: 21-Jan-2026
Required:
Cornet players wanted for our friendly and welcoming band, both front and back row. We play a variety of music, from pop to classical. We meet on Tuesday evenings at The Alma public house
Contact:
E-mail
Uckfield Concert Brass
Posted: 21-Jan-2026
Required:
Bass trombone player wanted for our friendly and welcoming band. We play a variety of music, from pop to classical. We meet on Tuesday evenings at The Alma public house
Contact:
E-mail
Uckfield Concert Brass
Posted: 21-Jan-2026
Required:
Kit drummer wanted to join our friendly brass band. We play a wide variety of music, from pop to classical. We meet on Tuesday evenings at The Alma public house in Uckfield. Own kit not required (but welcome to bring your own)
Contact:
Email , we'd love to meet you