Positions Vacant

Uckfield Concert Brass

Posted: 21-Jan-2026

Required:
First baritone player wanted for our friendly and welcoming band. We play a variety of music, from pop to classical. We meet on Tuesday evenings at The Alma public house

Contact:
Email , we'd love to meet you

Uckfield Concert Brass

Posted: 21-Jan-2026

Required:
Bass player wanted for our friendly and welcoming band. We play a variety of music, from pop to classical. We meet on Tuesday evenings at The Alma public house

Contact:
Email , we'd love to meet you

Uckfield Concert Brass

Posted: 21-Jan-2026

Required:
Cornet players wanted for our friendly and welcoming band, both front and back row. We play a variety of music, from pop to classical. We meet on Tuesday evenings at The Alma public house

Contact:
E-mail

Uckfield Concert Brass

Posted: 21-Jan-2026

Required:
Bass trombone player wanted for our friendly and welcoming band. We play a variety of music, from pop to classical. We meet on Tuesday evenings at The Alma public house

Contact:
E-mail

Uckfield Concert Brass

Posted: 21-Jan-2026

Required:
Kit drummer wanted to join our friendly brass band. We play a wide variety of music, from pop to classical. We meet on Tuesday evenings at The Alma public house in Uckfield. Own kit not required (but welcome to bring your own)

Contact:
Email , we'd love to meet you

