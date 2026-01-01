1 to 3 of 3
British Airways Brass Band
Posted: 21-Jan-2026
Required:
British Airways clubs band currently has trombone seat vacancies. Friendly non contesting band based in Heston, South West London near to Heathrow Airport.
Contact:
All enquiries to or m. 07715421164
British Airways Brass Band
Posted: 21-Jan-2026
Required:
British Airways clubs band currently has a horn seat vacancy. Friendly non contesting band based in Heston, South West London near to Heathrow Airport.
Contact:
All enquiries to or m. 07715421164
British Airways Brass Band
Posted: 21-Jan-2026
Required:
British Airways clubs band currently has cornet seat vacancies, front and Backrow. Friendly non contesting band based in Heston, South West London near to Heathrow Airport.
Contact:
For enquiries please contact or m. 07715421164