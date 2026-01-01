Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

British Airways Brass Band

Posted: 21-Jan-2026

British Airways clubs band currently has trombone seat vacancies. Friendly non contesting band based in Heston, South West London near to Heathrow Airport.



All enquiries to or m. 07715421164

British Airways Brass Band

Posted: 21-Jan-2026

British Airways clubs band currently has a horn seat vacancy. Friendly non contesting band based in Heston, South West London near to Heathrow Airport.



All enquiries to or m. 07715421164

British Airways Brass Band

Posted: 21-Jan-2026

British Airways clubs band currently has cornet seat vacancies, front and Backrow. Friendly non contesting band based in Heston, South West London near to Heathrow Airport.



For enquiries please contact or m. 07715421164