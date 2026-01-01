Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

CLEETHORPES BAND CIO

Posted: 23-Jan-2026

Required:

Cleethorpes Band are recruiting a Musical Director. We seek a leader with brass band experience who can motivate and develop players. A charismatic individual who can shape and deliver concert programmes to be enjoyed by both players and audience.



Contact:

To apply, or for further information, please email . Applications to include a CV and cover letter detailing your experience of the above.

Closing date 28th February. Interviews to be held after the North of England Area contest