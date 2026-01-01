1 to 2 of 2
Newtown Silver Band
Posted: 24-Jan-2026
Required:
Newtown Silver Band are recruiting a Musical Director. We seek a leader with brass band experience who can motivate and develop players. A charismatic individual who can shape and deliver concert programmes to be enjoyed by both players and audience.
Contact:
Enquiries in strictest confidence to the Secretary David Gardner at , closing date for applications will be the 28th of February 2026.
Auditions will take place during March & April 2026.
