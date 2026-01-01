              

Positions Vacant

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 24-Jan-2026

Required:
We are a friendly, inclusive and hard-working brass band, welcoming players of all ages and abilities. We are particularly keen to fill our Soprano Cornet, Flugelhorn and EEb Bass positions.

Contact:
To find out more about the band, visit our website or get in touch with

  Map to bandroom   Cambrian Brass

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 23 January • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

The Hepworth Band - New Year Concert

Sunday 25 January • Christ Church, New Mill, Holmfirth HD9 7ER

Dobcross Silver Band - Whitburn Band

Sunday 1 February • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 6 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 7 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies

Newtown Silver Band

January 24 • Newtown Silver Band are recruiting a Musical Director. We seek a leader with brass band experience who can motivate and develop players. A charismatic individual who can shape and deliver concert programmes to be enjoyed by both players and audience.

Newtown Silver Band

January 24 • Newtown Silver Band invites applications for the position of Musical Director.. The band rehearse every Thursday evening from 1930 - 2130 . The Musical Director will take a leadership role working with the senior band and will liaise with the training ban

Pro Cards

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

