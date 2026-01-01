              

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 27-Jan-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday (2nd) 11 am and we would welcome any players who would like to join us for a friendly,relaxed rehearsal. All abilities are welcome with a liking for cake and coffee Blowing with us doesnt impact your no1 band

Contact:
Contact us on 07887717997 or for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 13-Jan-2026

Required:
New Year,New Section,New MD and for you New Band? We are looking for a Tuned Percussionist for the areas and beyond. Rehearsals are on a Wednesday evening 8-10 in our own bandroom (so no setting up each time)

Contact:
Contact the Secretary on in the first place for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 13-Jan-2026

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday (19th) at 11am in our own bandroom. We welcome players of all abilities to join us for a relaxed,friendly rehearsal with cake and coffee thrown in all free. Playing with us doesnâ€™t affect your own band

Contact:
Contact Dave Pegram on 07887717997 or email for more details

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
