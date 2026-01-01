January 28 • Principal Cornet vacancy after March 2026. Our current player has asked for a very special 80th birthday present, a new player so that he can retire!. . Flexible rehearsal arrangements to support a good band - home life balance

January 27 • Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday (2nd) 11 am and we would welcome any players who would like to join us for a friendly,relaxed rehearsal.. All abilities are welcome with a liking for cake and coffee. Blowing with us doesnt impact your no1 band