Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band
Posted: 28-Jan-2026
Required:
Principal Cornet vacancy after March 2026. Our current player has asked for a very special 80th birthday present, a new player so that he can retire! Flexible rehearsal arrangements to support a good band - home life balance
Contact:
Own band room, S75 3RF
No setting up before rehearsals
Instrument available
Friendly band. 20+ players regularly
Rehearsals Mondays & Thursdays from 730pm
Apply in confidence viaMap to bandroom Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band