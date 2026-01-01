              

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

Posted: 28-Jan-2026

Required:
Principal Cornet vacancy after March 2026. Our current player has asked for a very special 80th birthday present, a new player so that he can retire! Flexible rehearsal arrangements to support a good band - home life balance

Contact:

Own band room, S75 3RF
No setting up before rehearsals
Instrument available
Friendly band. 20+ players regularly

Rehearsals Mondays & Thursdays from 730pm

Apply in confidence via

  Map to bandroom   Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band
