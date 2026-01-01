Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 29-Jan-2026

Required:

We have a vacancy for a soprano cornet player, ideally able to join us long-term, but we are also looking to fill this position to compete in the 2nd section Midlands area contest in March 2026. We enjoy all year round concerts, contests,and social events



Contact:

We rehearse Monday&Thursday 8-10pm in our own bandroom,under the baton of MD Jim Henson.

If you are able to join our team permanently,or to help at the area contest,please do contact us, you would be most welcome!

Email /Messenger