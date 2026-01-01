              

Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)

Posted: 4-Feb-2026

Required:
Looking for a MD. We are a friendly community (4th section?) band of 30 members, looking for someone to take a leading role that can motivate and develop players, while shaping & delivering concerts, maybe contesting, and nurturing a friendly atmosphere.

Contact:
We rehearse on Tuesday evenings in our own band building (Wellington TA21 8AA) from 7.15pm until 9.30PM. To apply or to find out more about us, please contact Gillian Muggeridge, secretary, on 07751563664 or email us at

  Map to bandroom   Wellington Silver Band (Somerset)
