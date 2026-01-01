              

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 4-Feb-2026

Required:
Our inclusive non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has vacancies for:

  • Solo Cornet
  • Soprano Cornet
  • 2/3 Cornet


Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Contact our Secretary Jo Aston on 07963 343728, fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly

  Map to bandroom   Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 4-Feb-2026

Required:
Our non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:

  • Solo Euphonium
  • 1st Horn
  • 2nd Baritone


Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Contact our Secretary Jo Aston on 07963 343728, fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly

  Map to bandroom   Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 4-Feb-2026

Required:
Our welcoming non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has openings for: Percussion, kit and tuned: a lovely pair of timps awaits you!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Contact our Secretary Jo Aston on 07963 343728, fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly

  Map to bandroom   Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
