Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
Posted: 4-Feb-2026
Required:
Our inclusive non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has vacancies for:
- Solo Cornet
- Soprano Cornet
- 2/3 Cornet
Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Contact our Secretary Jo Aston on 07963 343728, fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly
Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
Required:
Our non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:
- Solo Euphonium
- 1st Horn
- 2nd Baritone
Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
Required:
Our welcoming non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has openings for: Percussion, kit and tuned: a lovely pair of timps awaits you!
