Linthwaite Band
Posted: 10-Feb-2026
Required:
We are a friendly 4th section Band , looking forward to the Yorkshire area contest next month, after which we will require a cornet player, position negotiable. Our calendar is also filling up with various engagements for the year.
Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us via our contact page at www.linthwaitebrassband.co.uk, or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485