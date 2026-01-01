              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 10-Feb-2026

Required:
We are a friendly 4th section Band , looking forward to the Yorkshire area contest next month, after which we will require a cornet player, position negotiable. Our calendar is also filling up with various engagements for the year.

Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us via our contact page at www.linthwaitebrassband.co.uk, or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485

  Map to bandroom   Linthwaite Band
view all events »

What's on

Dobcross Silver Band - Whitburn Band

Sunday 1 February • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 6 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 7 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 27 February • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Oompah Brass XXL

Friday 27 February • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Cambrian Brass

February 11 • We are an inclusive and hard-working brass band seeking a Percussionist on a project basis to join us for the Welsh Regional Brass Band Championships on Saturday 14 March. This is a great opportunity to perform as part of a focused and supportive team.

Cambrian Brass

February 11 • We are a friendly, inclusive and hard-working brass band, welcoming players of all ages and abilities. We are particularly keen to fill our Soprano Cornet, Flugelhorn and EEb Bass positions.

Thornton Cleveleys Band

February 10 • MD POSITION AVAILABLE AFTER NW AREA CONTEST.. A full and happy band awaits. Currently 3rd section. Confirmed entry to Fleetwood Contest. . Based in the Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde area.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top