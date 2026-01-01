1 to 3 of 3
Cambrian Brass
Posted: 11-Feb-2026
Required:
We are an inclusive and hard-working brass band seeking a Percussionist on a project basis to join us for the Welsh Regional Brass Band Championships on Saturday 14 March. This is a great opportunity to perform as part of a focused and supportive team.
Contact:
We rehearse on Friday evenings from 7.30pm at Aberystwyth Town Football Club, with the rehearsal schedule in the lead-up to the contest agreed to suit availability. To find out more, please get in touch with
Cambrian Brass
Posted: 11-Feb-2026
Required:
We are a friendly, inclusive and hard-working brass band, welcoming players of all ages and abilities. We are particularly keen to fill our Soprano Cornet, Flugelhorn and EEb Bass positions.
Contact:
To find out more about the band, visit our website or get in touch with
