Cambrian Brass

Posted: 11-Feb-2026

Required:

We are an inclusive and hard-working brass band seeking a Percussionist on a project basis to join us for the Welsh Regional Brass Band Championships on Saturday 14 March. This is a great opportunity to perform as part of a focused and supportive team.



Contact:

We rehearse on Friday evenings from 7.30pm at Aberystwyth Town Football Club, with the rehearsal schedule in the lead-up to the contest agreed to suit availability. To find out more, please get in touch with

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 11-Feb-2026

Required:

We are a friendly, inclusive and hard-working brass band, welcoming players of all ages and abilities. We are particularly keen to fill our Soprano Cornet, Flugelhorn and EEb Bass positions.



Contact:

To find out more about the band, visit our website or get in touch with

