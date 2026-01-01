              

Positions Vacant

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 11-Feb-2026

Required:
We are an inclusive and hard-working brass band seeking a Percussionist on a project basis to join us for the Welsh Regional Brass Band Championships on Saturday 14 March. This is a great opportunity to perform as part of a focused and supportive team.

Contact:
We rehearse on Friday evenings from 7.30pm at Aberystwyth Town Football Club, with the rehearsal schedule in the lead-up to the contest agreed to suit availability. To find out more, please get in touch with

  Map to bandroom   Cambrian Brass

Cambrian Brass

Posted: 11-Feb-2026

Required:
We are a friendly, inclusive and hard-working brass band, welcoming players of all ages and abilities. We are particularly keen to fill our Soprano Cornet, Flugelhorn and EEb Bass positions.

Contact:
To find out more about the band, visit our website or get in touch with

  Map to bandroom   Cambrian Brass

What's on

Dobcross Silver Band - Whitburn Band

Sunday 1 February • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 6 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 7 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 27 February • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Oompah Brass XXL

Friday 27 February • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

