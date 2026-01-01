Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 15-Feb-2026

Required:

We need a 2nd baritone player to help complete our team. We are competing in the second section midlands area next month, but due to illness now also need to fill this seat for the contest. We enjoy a full calendar of concerts,contests,and social events.



Contact:

We rehearse Monday and Thursdays 8-10pm in our own band room facilities, under the baton of our musical director Jim Henson.

For more information about the band or our vacancies, please email or contact us via Facebook messenger.

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 29-Jan-2026

Required:

We have a vacancy for a soprano cornet player, ideally able to join us long-term, but we are also looking to fill this position to compete in the 2nd section Midlands area contest in March 2026. We enjoy all year round concerts, contests,and social events



Contact:

We rehearse Monday&Thursday 8-10pm in our own bandroom,under the baton of MD Jim Henson.

If you are able to join our team permanently,or to help at the area contest,please do contact us, you would be most welcome!

Email /Messenger