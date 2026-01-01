              

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

West Wycombe Brass Band

Posted: 15-Feb-2026

Required:
West Wycombe Brass Band are looking for a Flugel and Horn players, any position. Rehearsals Wednesday 7.45-9.45pm in own band hall. Give us a call or email.

Contact:
See web site for contact details. wwbb.co.uk

  Map to bandroom   West Wycombe Brass Band

West Wycombe Brass Band

Posted: 1-Feb-2026

Required:
West Wycombe Brass Band are looking for Flugel and Horn players, any position. Rehearsals Wednesday 7.45-9.45pm in own band hall. Give us a call, or email.

Contact:
See web site for contact details. wwbb.co.uk

  Map to bandroom   West Wycombe Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 27 February • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Oompah Brass XXL

Friday 27 February • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 1 March • St. Alfege Church. Greenwich Church Street. London SE10 9BJ

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 7 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Band of the Salvation Army

Tuesday 10 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

West Wycombe Brass Band

February 15 • West Wycombe Brass Band are looking for a Flugel and Horn players, any position. Rehearsals Wednesday 7.45-9.45pm in own band hall. Give us a call or email.

Tintwistle Band

February 15 • We need a 2nd baritone player to help complete our team. . We are competing in the second section midlands area next month, but due to illness now also need to fill this seat for the contest.. We enjoy a full calendar of concerts,contests,and social events.

Cambrian Brass

February 11 • We are an inclusive and hard-working brass band seeking a Percussionist on a project basis to join us for the Welsh Regional Brass Band Championships on Saturday 14 March. This is a great opportunity to perform as part of a focused and supportive team.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top