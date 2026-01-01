              

Crewe Brass

Posted: 18-Feb-2026

Required:
We are looking for a CORNET player (position negotiable) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact the band via email in the first instance or phone Steve on 07955725071:
.

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 18-Feb-2026

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a Eb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact the band via email in the first instance or phone Steve on 07955725071:
.

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 18-Feb-2026

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact the band via email in the first instance or phone Steve on 07955725071:
.

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 18-Feb-2026

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for PERCUSSION (TUNED and KIT) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact the band via email in the first instance or phone Steve on 07955725071:
.

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass
