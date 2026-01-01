1 to 3 of 3
St Albans Brass Band
Posted: 19-Feb-2026
Required:
TUNED PERCUSSION PLAYER Wanted. St Albans Band. Rehearsals Wednesdays 8 to 10pm. Varied programme of concerts, gigs and civic events throughout the year. Friendly, welcoming brass band. Experienced players and returners welcome. www.stalbansband.co.uk
Contact:
Go to www.stalbansband.co.uk or reach out to to find out more.
https://www.facebook.com/stalbansbrass/?locale=en_GB
St Albans Brass Band
Posted: 19-Feb-2026
Required:
Bb BASS PLAYER Wanted. St Albans Band. Rehearsals Wednesdays 8 to 10pm. Varied programme of concerts, gigs and civic events throughout the year. Friendly, welcoming brass band. Experienced players and returners welcome. www.stalbansband.co.uk
Contact:
Go to www.stalbansband.co.uk or reach out to to find out more.
St Albans Brass Band
Posted: 18-Feb-2026
Required:
Seeking New MUSICAL DIRECTOR St Albans City Brass Band is a friendly, ambitious, and community-focused band. We're looking for an enthusiastic and inspiring Musical Director to lead us on weekly rehearsals and at our gigs and concerts all year
Contact:
Applications due: 21st April
Interviews: 26th April
Auditions: May
Placement: June
To learn more go to https://shorturl.at/f73Y2 or reach out to