St Albans Brass Band

Posted: 19-Feb-2026

Required:
TUNED PERCUSSION PLAYER Wanted. St Albans Band. Rehearsals Wednesdays 8 to 10pm. Varied programme of concerts, gigs and civic events throughout the year. Friendly, welcoming brass band. Experienced players and returners welcome. www.stalbansband.co.uk

Contact:
Go to www.stalbansband.co.uk or reach out to to find out more.
https:/­/­www.facebook.com/­stalbansbrass/­?locale=en_GB

  Map to bandroom

St Albans Brass Band

Posted: 19-Feb-2026

Required:
Bb BASS PLAYER Wanted. St Albans Band. Rehearsals Wednesdays 8 to 10pm. Varied programme of concerts, gigs and civic events throughout the year. Friendly, welcoming brass band. Experienced players and returners welcome. www.stalbansband.co.uk

Contact:
Go to www.stalbansband.co.uk or reach out to to find out more.

  Map to bandroom

St Albans Brass Band

Posted: 18-Feb-2026

Required:
Seeking New MUSICAL DIRECTOR St Albans City Brass Band is a friendly, ambitious, and community-focused band. We're looking for an enthusiastic and inspiring Musical Director to lead us on weekly rehearsals and at our gigs and concerts all year

Contact:
Applications due: 21st April
Interviews: 26th April
Auditions: May
Placement: June
To learn more go to https:/­/­shorturl.at/­f73Y2 or reach out to

  Map to bandroom
