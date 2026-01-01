Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

St Albans Brass Band

Posted: 19-Feb-2026

Required:

TUNED PERCUSSION PLAYER Wanted. St Albans Band. Rehearsals Wednesdays 8 to 10pm. Varied programme of concerts, gigs and civic events throughout the year. Friendly, welcoming brass band. Experienced players and returners welcome. www.stalbansband.co.uk



Contact:

Go to www.stalbansband.co.uk or reach out to to find out more.

https:/­/­www.facebook.com/­stalbansbrass/­?locale=en_GB

St Albans Brass Band

Posted: 19-Feb-2026

Required:

Bb BASS PLAYER Wanted. St Albans Band. Rehearsals Wednesdays 8 to 10pm. Varied programme of concerts, gigs and civic events throughout the year. Friendly, welcoming brass band. Experienced players and returners welcome. www.stalbansband.co.uk



Contact:

Go to www.stalbansband.co.uk or reach out to to find out more.

St Albans Brass Band

Posted: 18-Feb-2026

Required:

Seeking New MUSICAL DIRECTOR St Albans City Brass Band is a friendly, ambitious, and community-focused band. We're looking for an enthusiastic and inspiring Musical Director to lead us on weekly rehearsals and at our gigs and concerts all year



Contact:

Applications due: 21st April

Interviews: 26th April

Auditions: May

Placement: June

To learn more go to https:/­/­shorturl.at/­f73Y2 or reach out to