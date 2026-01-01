1 to 2 of 2
West Wycombe Brass Band
Posted: 1-Mar-2026
Required:
West Wycombe Brass Band are looking for Horn players, any position. Rehearsals Wednesday 7.45-9.45pm in own band hall. Give us a call or email.
Contact:
See web site for contact details. wwbb.co.uk
West Wycombe Brass Band
Posted: 15-Feb-2026
Required:
West Wycombe Brass Band are looking for a Flugel and Horn players, any position. Rehearsals Wednesday 7.45-9.45pm in own band hall. Give us a call or email.
Contact:
See web site for contact details. wwbb.co.uk