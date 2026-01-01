Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

West Wycombe Brass Band

Posted: 1-Mar-2026

Required:

West Wycombe Brass Band are looking for Horn players, any position. Rehearsals Wednesday 7.45-9.45pm in own band hall. Give us a call or email.



Contact:

See web site for contact details. wwbb.co.uk

West Wycombe Brass Band

Posted: 15-Feb-2026

Required:

West Wycombe Brass Band are looking for a Flugel and Horn players, any position. Rehearsals Wednesday 7.45-9.45pm in own band hall. Give us a call or email.



Contact:

See web site for contact details. wwbb.co.uk