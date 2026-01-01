Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 6-Mar-2026

Required:

Our non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:

Solo Euphonium

1st Horn

2nd Baritone

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.Contact our Secretary Jo Aston on 07963 343728, , fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly

Posted: 6-Mar-2026

Required:

Our inclusive non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has vacancies for:

Solo Cornet

Soprano Cornet

2/3 Cornet

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.Contact our Secretary Jo Aston on 07963 343728, , fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly

Posted: 6-Mar-2026

Required:

Our welcoming non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has openings for: Percussion, kit and tuned: a lovely pair of timps awaits you!



Contact:

We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.

Contact our Secretary Jo Aston on 07963 343728, , fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly

