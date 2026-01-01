1 to 3 of 3
Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
Posted: 6-Mar-2026
Required:
Our non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:
- Solo Euphonium
- 1st Horn
- 2nd Baritone
Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Contact our Secretary Jo Aston on 07963 343728, , fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly
Map to bandroom Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
Our inclusive non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has vacancies for:
- Solo Cornet
- Soprano Cornet
- 2/3 Cornet
Our welcoming non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has openings for: Percussion, kit and tuned: a lovely pair of timps awaits you!
