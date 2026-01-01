              

Positions Vacant

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 6-Mar-2026

Required:
Our non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:

  • Solo Euphonium
  • 1st Horn
  • 2nd Baritone


Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Contact our Secretary Jo Aston on 07963 343728, , fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 6-Mar-2026

Required:
Our inclusive non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has vacancies for:

  • Solo Cornet
  • Soprano Cornet
  • 2/3 Cornet


Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Contact our Secretary Jo Aston on 07963 343728, , fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 6-Mar-2026

Required:
Our welcoming non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has openings for: Percussion, kit and tuned: a lovely pair of timps awaits you!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Contact our Secretary Jo Aston on 07963 343728, , fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly

