Glossop Old Band

Posted: 11-Mar-2026

Required:
Our friendly second section band are looking for a BB bass player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history.

Contact:
If you are interested in the position please contact us at , and pop along to one of our rehearsal nights, Tuesdays 8-10pm at Glossop Band Club, Derby street.

  Map to bandroom

Glossop Old Band

Posted: 7-Mar-2026

Required:
Our friendly second section band are looking for a principal cornet player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history.

Contact:
If you are interested in the position please contact us at , and pop along to one of our rehearsal nights, Tuesdays 8-10pm at Glossop Band Club, Derby street.

  Map to bandroom
Vacancies

