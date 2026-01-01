Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Glossop Old Band

Posted: 11-Mar-2026

Required:

Our friendly second section band are looking for a BB bass player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history.



Contact:

If you are interested in the position please contact us at , and pop along to one of our rehearsal nights, Tuesdays 8-10pm at Glossop Band Club, Derby street.

Glossop Old Band

Posted: 7-Mar-2026

Required:

Our friendly second section band are looking for a principal cornet player to join us for contests, concerts and exciting new projects. Glossop Old Band is situated between Manchester and Sheffield and rich in history.



Contact:

If you are interested in the position please contact us at , and pop along to one of our rehearsal nights, Tuesdays 8-10pm at Glossop Band Club, Derby street.