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North Somerset Community Brass

Posted: 13-Mar-2026

Required:

We are looking to appoint an MD/Conductor for our keen and enthusiastic non contesting band.



Contact:

If this appeals to you please contact Colin on 07889 933023 or join us on Friday evenings at Puxton Village Hall (BS24 6RW)

North Somerset Community Brass

Posted: 13-Mar-2026

Required:

Cornet and bass players required. We are a fun and relaxed non contesting band and are looking to swell our numbers. Players of any instrument will be very warmly welcomed, but we would really love some more cornets and basses (instruments available).



Contact:

Call Colin on 07899933023, or come and see us at Puxton Village Hall, (BS24 6RW) on a Friday evening (7:30-9:30). We are 5 minutes from J21 of the M5 (Weston -super-Mare exit), and would love to see you.