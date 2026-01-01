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Linthwaite Band

Posted: 14-Mar-2026

Required:
We are a welcoming 4th section contesting Band with a vacancy for a kit player. Our calendar is filling up with various contests and engagements to fulfil through the year.

Contact:
We practice at Broad Oak Bowling Club on Wednesday evenings between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485

  Map to bandroom   Linthwaite Band

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 14-Mar-2026

Required:
We would like to find a tenor trombone player, position negotiable, to fill a current vacancy we have. As a 4th section contesting Band , we have a various programme of contests and engagements to fill this year, and keep us busy.

Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485

  Map to bandroom   Linthwaite Band

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 14-Mar-2026

Required:
We are a friendly 4th section contesting Band with a vacancy for a cornet player, position negotiable. Our calendar is filling up with various contests and engagements for the year.

Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club, between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485

  Map to bandroom   Linthwaite Band

Linthwaite Band

Posted: 14-Mar-2026

Required:
We are currently looking for a solo horn player to help complete our team. We are a 4th section contesting Band, with a busy schedule of contests and engagements coming up throughout the year.

Contact:
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club , between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us at of call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485

  Map to bandroom   Linthwaite Band
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What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - London Central Fellowship Band

Saturday 7 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Band of the Salvation Army

Tuesday 10 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Queen Victorias Consort

Friday 13 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Slide Effect Trombone Quartet

Friday 20 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Welsh Guards Band Septet

Friday 20 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

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Vacancies

St John's Band (Mossley)

March 15 • We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a SOLO CORNET player (position negotiable). We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

St John's Band (Mossley)

March 15 • We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester.. . . Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a SOLO CORNET player (position negotiable).. . . We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Linthwaite Band

March 14 • We are a welcoming 4th section contesting Band with a vacancy for a kit player. Our calendar is filling up with various contests and engagements to fulfil through the year.

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Pro Cards

Dr Brett Baker

BSc (Hons), ARCM, PG Dip
Marketing Lead, Denis Wick & Alliance Products; Artist at Michael Rath Instruments

               

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